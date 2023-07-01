Despite the attempted military coup in Russia, the war in Ukraine is still raging on, more than a year after Russian president Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion.

Now, eight staff members from the country’s Vasyl Stefanyk Precarpathian National University have visited Portsmouth, and specifically Tipner, to expand their knowledge on managing remediation and unexploded artillery.

Ukrainian academics on their visit to Tipner in Portsmouth. Picture: Nisha Haq

Their visit, facilitated by Vivid, aimed to help see Ukraine better placed to manage future land remediation when the war ends. With the site’s history and its ground conditions, it was agreed the delegation would visit for a tour as well as to hear talks from members of Vivid’s professional consultant team on the planned approach to remediation.

The visiting delegation were welcomed by Tristan Samuels, Vivid’s group development and new business director and more broadly to Portsmouth by the city council’s leader, Councillor Steve Pitt.

Tristan said: ‘Given our commitment to sharing knowledge with others and with the clear need there will be in future to see land safely and thoroughly remediated in Ukraine when the conflict is over, we were pleased to host the team from Vasyl Stefanyk Precarpathian National University. From talking to the group during the visit, it was clear they valued the time they were spending with our team.’

Councillor Steve Pitt, leader of Portsmouth City Council, added: ‘It was a pleasure to meet the delegation from Ukraine and welcome them to Portsmouth and interesting to learn how the work being undertaken on this site in Tipner will help inform the team's approach in Ukraine.

‘It's important we share the experience and expertise we have in the UK when it will support Ukraine's future success.’

George Evans, managing director of Soilfix, said Tipner’s history made it the perfect site to show the Ukrainian academics.

‘The site at Tipner has a long history associated with fuel storage and military uses and so has parallels with many of the war damaged sites in Ukraine,’ he said.