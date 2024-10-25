Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A huge American aircraft carrier joined forces with her British counter part while carrying out exercises in the North Sea.

USS Harry S Truman worked alongside HMS Prince of Wales and the UK Carrier Strike Group this week. The Royal Navy has been completing Exercise Strike Warrior in preparation for the 65,000 tonne carrier’s deployment to Japan and the Indo-Pacific region in 2025.

The US warship USS Harry S. Truman has been working alongside HMS Prince of Wales and other British ships. Pictured is the ship anchored in The Solent on October 8, 2018 near Portsmouth. | Matt Cardy/Getty Images

The US Navy reported on Facebook: “Our ship is operating in the cold, challenging waters of the North Sea, integrating with Nato Allies and partners a part of a vigilance activity known as Neptune Strike, or NEST, to enhance the USS Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group’s combined force interoperability within NATO command and control structures.”

The group consisted of Portuguese Navy Frigate NRP Francisco de Almeida, Royal Fleet Auxiliary vessels RFA Tidespring and RFA Tidesurge, and HMS Prince of Wales. “USS Harry S. Truman, the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., Allied and partner interests,” the US Navy added.

The American carrier was christened in September 1996 and commissioned in July 1998 - named after the 33rd President of the United States. She embarked on her maiden deployment in 2000 and has since supported a number of operations around the world. Portsmouth residents saw her in person when she visited the city in October 2018, with sailors running ashore during a stopover.

HMS Prince of Wales is continuing Exercise Strike Warrior at pace, with F-35 fighter jets and ships being tested to their limits for future deployments.