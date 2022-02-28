Retired soldier Shane Matthews has answered the call to arms from Ukraine’s embattled president Volodymyr Zelensky, who issued an urgent plea for foreigner fighters over the weekend.

The 34-year-old, who completed multiple tours of Afghanistan and Iraq, will be flying out to Poland on Monday before crossing the border and meeting a Ukrainian Colonel, who has agreed to ‘arm him’ and 21 others.

From here the experienced sniper, who served with the 2nd Battalion Princess of Wales’s Royal Regiment – Portsmouth’s local infantry unit, aims to travel to Ukraine’s under-siege capital of Ukraine.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Veteran soldier Shane Matthews pictured during his time as a private military contractor in Iraq. Shane is flying out to Ukraine to help in the fight against Russia.

Transporting some 60kg of medical supplies that have already been donated to him, the former military contractor said he will hit the frontline, helping treat wounded Ukrainians and providing training for civilians rising up against Putin’s forces.

But the veteran added he was more than ready to bear arms and fight to defend Kyiv from its invaders, if necessary.

Speaking to The News last night, Shane, of Chichester, said: ‘Russia is trampling on the democratic rights of an entire nation illegally and nobody is trying to stop it.

‘What Russia has done is disgusting. It is beyond reprehensible. Russian people don't want to be involved. The Russian military doesn't know why they’re there.

Shane Matthews is one of about 60 UK volunteers last night reported to be joining the effort to help Ukrainians to defend their country from president Putin's forces.

‘As far as I’m concerned, if you can fight it's your duty to fight. You’re looking at modern day Hitler steam-rolling across Ukraine.’

Shane is believed to be among the first Brits to join Ukraine’s newly-formed ‘International Legion’, that president Zelensky announced on Sunday after a weekend of staving off the enemy.

Shane took the decision to mobilise after foreign secretary Lizz Truss gave her backing to Brits choosing to head to Ukraine to help.

He will be flying out with two Ukrainians living in the UK.

Shane Matthews, pictured left, during his time as a military contractor.

His mission has been backed by the veteran community across Sussex and Portsmouth, who have come to his aid in providing military kit and medical supplies.

Last night it was reported some 60 volunteers were heading out to Ukraine to join others from across the world.

Defence secretary Ben Wallace said he didn't 'want to see British people killed any more than I want to see Ukrainians' and asked people who were not properly trained or an 'experienced member of an armed forces' not to join the war in Ukraine.

Shane added: ‘I will be there to provide medical support and training where possible. But if it requires combat, I will be armed.’

To donate to Shane’s fundraising appeal, to help pay for medical supplies and key equipment, see justgiving.com/crowdfunding/operation-ukraine

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron