Scores of retired troops have mobilised to support a joint plea by The News and Portsmouth North MP Penny Mordaunt for combat kit and medical supplies.

And yesterday, a team from Eastney-based forces charity Forgotten Veterans UK - supported by special forces legend, Phil Campion – transported an entire van-load of supplies to The News’s HQ at the Lakeside business hub in North Harbour.

The items will be shipped out this week to the frontlines in Ukraine to help embattled troops fighting for survival against ‘barbaric’ Russian president Vladimir Putin’s invasion force.

Among the donations, which included military clothing and medical supplies, was more than 320 ration packs, which each contain enough food to feed a soldier for a day.

Trade minister Penny Mordaunt, who was on hand to help supplies be off-loaded, was overwhelmed by the response and said: ‘It’s amazing, absolutely amazing. Portsmouth never fails to step up when people ask for help.

‘This will go to soldiers in the Ukrainian armed forces but also some of this kit will help save civilian lives, too.’

Retired Staff Sergeant Phil – who has served in conflicts across the globe and was part of Britain’s most elite fighting unit, 22 SAS – was also full of praise for the city’s remarkable response.

The 53-year-old said: ‘Portsmouth is always great. It always steps up to the plate when it comes to things like this.

‘Every little bit helps, whether it’s one bag of food going to a soldier to keep his morale up on the frontline or if it is a blanket going to an old person by the side of a road. Everything helps.

‘And it sends that message that “you’re not alone”... the people of the UK genuinely care about you.’

The donation drive was organised by veteran soldier and founder of Forgotten Veterans UK, Gary Weaving.

‘The people of Portsmouth have come together, very, very strongly to support and do good,’ he said, adding: ‘We didn’t expect that amount. We’re very, very, very grateful.’

The fresh wave of supplies has now been added to The News’s collection of combat kit, which includes body armour, helmets and warm clothing, due to be shipped out on Thursday by Ukrainian forces.

It comes as the war in Ukraine intensified amid accusations Russian forces had shelled civilians attempting to flee under-siege cities through so-called humanitarian corridors.

Asked what she thought about Russian leader president Putin’s tactics, former UK defence secretary Ms Mordaunt told The News: ‘You probably couldn’t show it on camera. He’s barbaric. This is unnecessary. It’s cruel.

‘There is no rationale behind it whatsoever and it must stop. The world is uniting to ensure that that happens.

‘The longer this goes on, the weaker he becomes – and the stronger those standing against him become.’

Phil said war had already ‘shattered’ the lives of civilians, with 1.7m having fled the country since fighting began last month.

‘Having been in several war zones myself over the years, there are people there who don’t deserve to be,’ he said. ‘There are innocent people and they’re caught up – call it collateral damage, call it whatever you want – they are there and they are suffering.

‘It is a horrible thing. War is honking. Let’s make no bones about that. People have been forced into a position now where they have got to deal with it – and they are dealing with it.’

The former special forces soldier urged more people to support donation appeals, although warned against Brits signing up to fight.

‘I don’t advocate running in there to fight because it’s a whole minefield of events that can lead to a whole raft of problems,’ he added.

Ms Mordaunt said Nato was doing all it could to support Ukraine, with countries due to supply weapons, jets and other supplies.

But she also urged people not to travel from the UK to fight and said: ‘I know it’s very, very hard when you see civilians under fire and brave Ukrainian forces under terrible fire. But they are holding their own and are fighting back so hard and we have got to keep them fighting and this kit will help them do that.’

The British government yesterday came under renewed pressure to do more to help fleeing Ukrainians, as it emerged the UK had only granted 50 refugee visas.

This is about one per cent of the 5,535 people who have applied since the programme launched.

Ms Mordaunt admitted there had been difficulties and said: ‘Even in the best of times, trying to get people visa is clunky. We’ve got to do better with making sure that that is speeded up.

‘We need to focus on the details of getting that process to run smoothly and ensure that people are looked after in the meantime.’

Last night Russia revealed, for the first time, its demands to end the war.

A Kremlin spokesman said Russia was ready to halt military ‘in a moment’ if Kyiv met its conditions.

The demands included Ukraine ceasing all military action, acknowledgment of Crimea as Russian territory and recognition of Luhansk and Donetsk as independent.

