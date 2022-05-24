A salute for the fallen from a Royal Marine veteran at the memorial service in Eastney on Saturday, May 21. Picture: Mike Cooter (210522)

The plea has come from MPs sitting on parliament’s powerful defence select committee.

The cross-party group of politicians is seeking the views of veterans and their families to inform the committee’s questions ahead of an evidence hearing on Wednesday, May 15, with veterans minister Leo Docherty.

Tobias Ellwood, chairman of the defence committee, said: ‘We want to help veterans’ voices be heard on issues that concern them, whether it’s mental or physical health, transition to civilian life and support in finding a job, or the complaints system. This is a chance to tell parliament what you think.’

Those keen to support the study are urged to fill in a survey form online via this link: https://tinyurl.com/2p8fzzmv. The form is also available via the defence committee’s Twitter account by searching @CommonsDefence