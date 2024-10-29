Kindness expressed by a veterans charity has caused a Paulsgrove resident to raise money for them after caring for his late father.

James Furze is fundraising for the First Light Trust based in Gosport. The organisation looked after his late father Trevor Cattemull when he moved to to the area. The Falklands War veteran passed away in March 2023, with the high street charity rejuvenating his social life in his final years.

Mr Furze said: “My dad was an army veteran and used to use them when he first moved to Gosport. He left them a gift in his will, and always wanted to do what he could for them. I thought I should fundraise for them in return.” Mr Cattemull served in the British Army for 22 years, primarily in the Ordnance Corps. He was a part of the Falklands War and other deployments.

James Furze has decided to run a 10 mile road race for the veterans charity that supported his dad. From left: James Furze with his son Ollie, and his late father Trevor Cattemull. | Contributed

He moved to Gosport from the Isle of Wight to be closer to his family in 2021. One day, the veteran decided to drop into the café hub, and became a regular patron ever since. Mr Furze said: “He moved to Gosport as his house was deteriorating a bit and he wasn’t as mobile as he was. One day, he and my mum were doing a bit of shopping on the high street, and wanted to go for a coffee somewhere. He popped in and discovered veterans like himself.”

He added: “He was there to talk to and he chatted to them in return. It gave him an identity. He found somewhere where he felt at home, could call his own and reminisce about the past in a positive way.”

Trevor Cattemull, passed away in March 2023. He served in the Ordnance Corps of the British Army, and in The Falklands War. | Contributed

James Furze with his son Ollie running in the Mini South Run on October 19, dressed as Batman and The Flash. | Contributed

The Paulsgrove resident decided to run for the charity in honour of his dad, raising £600. Mr Furze said: “I wanted to give back to them to say thank you for what they did and helping him in his last couple of years - giving him a place where he could be himself.”

The keen runner wanted to take part in the Great South Run before it was cancelled due to Storm Ashley, although he did share a special moment with his four-year-old son Ollie by taking part in the Mini South Run on October 19 - dressed as Batman and The Flash. He has since booked himself into the Hayling Island 10 mile road race.

“It was good fun to get him involved for his grandad,” Mr Furze said. “It was a nice thing to do, a very emotional and touching moment for me personally to have me and my son do that.” He added: “I will always support the charity in any way I possibly can. I’ll always be thankful for them.” Mr Furze said the First Light Trust managed to break his dad’s stern outer shell and bring out his soft side.

“He was a soft teddy bear on the inside,” Mr Furze added. “Very friendly, loved a chat and often reminisced about his old days in the army. He would do anything for an ice cold glass of coke. he was a big fan of being able to talk and be listened to in general. If you were having a chat with him, you would probably be stuck there for some time. The charity was a perfect fit for him.”