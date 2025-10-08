The tribute of life-sized silhouettes representing the servicemen under British Command who gave their lives on D-Day is returning home to Portsmouth, 81 years after troops set sail from the city.

Created by Standing with Giants, the art installation will be at Royal Armouries Fort Nelson from October 22 to November 30 in a tribute which also features 50 French resistance silhouettes.

Fort Nelson stepped in to host the poignant art installation at short notice after plans fell through at another site, to ensure it will be on display for Remembrance Day - 80 years after the Second World War ended.

Overwhelming support meant that more than 300 volunteers stepped forward within 24 hours to help set up the installation, following an appeal by Fort Nelson and are helping to construct the tribute at the Victorian fort on Portsdown Hill - a task which will take two weeks.

It will open to the public on 22 October but tickets need to be booked in advance online at https://bit.ly/48bSSua

The installation has recently been on show at the British Normandy Memorial in France and its return to Portsmouth will be a symbolic homecoming for those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Standing with Giants is a charity, founded and led by Oxfordshire community artist Dan Barton. They create large-scale remembrance art installations using recycled building materials where possible and provide meaningful spaces for people to visit and reflect.

Dan Barton, Founder and Chair of Trustees of Standing with Giants, said: “We have been overwhelmed by the number of volunteers who have come forward and given their time and help – a huge thank you to everyone for their support.

“We are delighted to be at Fort Nelson and grateful to them for stepping in at the last minute when our other venue fell through. This is a perfect place for our D-Day tribute as it overlooks Portsmouth, from where the troops sailed from on D-Day 81 years ago.”

Lizzie Puddick, Public Engagement Manager, at Fort Nelson, said: “We are honoured to be hosting this poignant tribute to those who gave their lives on D-Day.

“Thank you to all our wonderful volunteers who are helping us put this tribute together. We are asking people to book their tickets in advance online at our website and visit this moving installation.”

To make sure the display free for as many people as possible to see it, the Royal Armouries has launched a fundraising campaign, donations can be made at www.royalarmouries.org/fort-nelson.

Fort Nelson previously hosted a Standing with Giants art installation (captured in the video embedded in this story) which paid tribute to those lives lost in the Falklands. A D-Day exhibition is also currently on site.

1 . ‘For Your Tomorrow – The People’s Tribute’ Volunteers installing the tribute at Fort Nelson | Matt Scott-Joynt / scottjoyntpictures.com Photo: Matt Scott-Joynt / scottjoyntpictures.com Photo Sales

2 . ‘For Your Tomorrow – The People’s Tribute’ The installation at Fort Nelson | Matt Scott-Joynt / scottjoyntpictures.com Photo: Matt Scott-Joynt / scottjoyntpictures.com Photo Sales

3 . ‘For Your Tomorrow – The People’s Tribute’ Volunteers install the tribute at Fort Nelson | Matt Scott-Joynt / scottjoyntpictures.com Photo: Matt Scott-Joynt / scottjoyntpictures.com Photo Sales