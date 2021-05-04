Watch a video of HMS Prince of Wales leaving Portsmouth

HMS Prince of Wales set sail from Portsmouth Harbour on Friday.

By Kimberley Barber
Tuesday, 4th May 2021, 2:59 pm

The 65,000-tonne carrier left Portsmouth Harbour as crowds watched from the shore in Southsea.

HMS Prince of Wales sails out of Portsmouth Harbour

Among the crowd was photographer Harry Wallen, who took video footage of the carrier as it passed.

HMS Prince of Wales leaving Portsmouth today by Mike Critchley

The sister ship of HMS Queen Elizabeth, both carriers are part of the UK’s Carrier Strike Group, designated CSG21.

Four other ships – HMS Diamond, HMS Defender, HMS Kent and HMS Queen Elizabeth – left on Saturday.

