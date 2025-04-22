LIVE: Large crowds gather as city bids farewell to HMS Prince of Wales as she heads to Indo-Pacific mission
HMS Prince of Wales is set to depart from HMNB Portsmouth and head towards the Indo-Pacific, with well-wishers, friends and family members already heading to Old Portsmouth so they can wish her well. She will be taking charge of the UK Carrier Strike Group (UKCSG) - a large military formation of warships, aircraft and assets from British allies.
According to the King’s Harbour Master shipping movements, the 65,000 tonne carrier will leave the Victory Jetty at 12.45pm on Tuesday, April 22. She is expected to be seen sailing past The Round Tower in Old Portsmouth at roughly 1.50pm.
Check back in later for a live stream from Old Portsmouth as we watch her leave the city.
See below for more details of the deployment.
Portsmouth bids farewell to HMS Prince of Wales
Key Events
- Operation Highmast will consist of a series of exercises and operations with air, sea and land across the Mediterranean, Middle East, South-east Asia, Japan and Australia
- She is due to leave the Victory Jetty at 12.45pm on Tuesday, April 22
- Large crowds have gathered to wave her off
Scenes in old Portsmouth
MP wishes the crew the best of luck
Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan said:
“I join all Portsmouth people in proudly bidding farewell to HMS Prince of Wales as she departs from our city today on one of the biggest deployments yet.
“Our aircraft carriers show our nation’s Naval might and I know Portsmouth people will be feeling proud today of the vital role our city plays in pursuing peace and stability both at home and abroad.
For some in our community, today will also be bittersweet as they say goodbye to their friends and loved ones who will be carrying out such courageous and important work on this deployment.
On days like today, I am pleased at the action the government has already taken to support Portsmouth’s leading role in making Britain stronger and safer including through crucial new investment to upgrade His Majesty’s Naval Base Portsmouth.”
Great sense of humour - as always!
David and Priscilla Herrera, originally from Texas, with a large mural of Jim Witton - NAS Dambusters - which they said they made the mural as a prank for those on board!
Waiting to say goodbye
Kristie Barker and her son Kit (5) from Gosport waiting to wave off Adrian Barker who is a chief PTI
Bill Rogers and Avril Harbinson from Southampton waiting to wave off Avril’s granddaughter and Bill’s great great granddaughter Kiera Gray who is a weapons technician
Proud families gather
Paul and Lisa Gater, waiting to see Adam Gater AET aboard HMS Prince of Wales. Lisa said it'll be an emotional moment to see him waving and she'll have a lump in her throat. Paul added that he's incredibly proud of his son, as he sets off for his first major deployment
Support at the Hot Walls
Proud families
Linda Bird and the Griffin family waiting to see their son Jason, 20, sail on his first deployment. They travelled all the way from Blackpool to see the carrier
Scenes at the Round Tower
Crowds are already gathering in Old Portsmouth
The Round Tower is already packed
