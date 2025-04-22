Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Crowds are gathering in Old Portsmouth to see off the Royal Navy’s flagship which is leaving Portsmouth today (April 22) to start a huge global mission.

HMS Prince of Wales is set to depart from HMNB Portsmouth and head towards the Indo-Pacific, with well-wishers, friends and family members already heading to Old Portsmouth so they can wish her well. She will be taking charge of the UK Carrier Strike Group (UKCSG) - a large military formation of warships, aircraft and assets from British allies.

Crowds at the Round Tower to watch HMS Prince of Wales leave the city for her Indo-Pacific deployment | The News

According to the King’s Harbour Master shipping movements, the 65,000 tonne carrier will leave the Victory Jetty at 12.45pm on Tuesday, April 22. She is expected to be seen sailing past The Round Tower in Old Portsmouth at roughly 1.50pm.

