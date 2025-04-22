Live

LIVE: Large crowds gather as city bids farewell to HMS Prince of Wales as she heads to Indo-Pacific mission

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 22nd Apr 2025, 10:33 BST
Updated 22nd Apr 2025, 12:43 BST
Crowds are gathering in Old Portsmouth to see off the Royal Navy’s flagship which is leaving Portsmouth today (April 22) to start a huge global mission.

HMS Prince of Wales is set to depart from HMNB Portsmouth and head towards the Indo-Pacific, with well-wishers, friends and family members already heading to Old Portsmouth so they can wish her well. She will be taking charge of the UK Carrier Strike Group (UKCSG) - a large military formation of warships, aircraft and assets from British allies.

Crowds at the Round Tower to watch HMS Prince of Wales leave the city for her Indo-Pacific deployment | The News

According to the King’s Harbour Master shipping movements, the 65,000 tonne carrier will leave the Victory Jetty at 12.45pm on Tuesday, April 22. She is expected to be seen sailing past The Round Tower in Old Portsmouth at roughly 1.50pm.

Check back in later for a live stream from Old Portsmouth as we watch her leave the city.

See below for more details of the deployment.

Portsmouth bids farewell to HMS Prince of Wales

Key Events

  • Operation Highmast will consist of a series of exercises and operations with air, sea and land across the Mediterranean, Middle East, South-east Asia, Japan and Australia
  • She is due to leave the Victory Jetty at 12.45pm on Tuesday, April 22
  • Large crowds have gathered to wave her off
12:42 BST

Scenes in old Portsmouth

12:23 BST

MP wishes the crew the best of luck

Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan said:

“I join all Portsmouth people in proudly bidding farewell to HMS Prince of Wales as she departs from our city today on one of the biggest deployments yet.

“Our aircraft carriers show our nation’s Naval might and I know Portsmouth people will be feeling proud today of the vital role our city plays in pursuing peace and stability both at home and abroad.

For some in our community, today will also be bittersweet as they say goodbye to their friends and loved ones who will be carrying out such courageous and important work on this deployment.

On days like today, I am pleased at the action the government has already taken to support Portsmouth’s leading role in making Britain stronger and safer including through crucial new investment to upgrade His Majesty’s Naval Base Portsmouth.”

12:19 BST

Great sense of humour - as always!

David and Priscilla Herrera, originally from Texas, with a large mural of Jim Witton - NAS Dambusters - which they said they made the mural as a prank for those on board!

David and Priscilla Herrera, originally from Texas, with a large mural of Jim Witton - NAS Dambusters - as a prank for those on board HMS Prince of Wales | The News
12:18 BST

Waiting to say goodbye

Kristie Barker and her son Kit (5) from Gosport waiting to wave off Adrian Barker who is a chief PTI

Kristie Barker and her son Kit (5) from Gosport waiting to wave off Adrian Barker who is a chief PTI | The News
12:07 BST

Bill Rogers and Avril Harbinson from Southampton waiting to wave off Avril’s granddaughter and Bill’s great great granddaughter Kiera Gray who is a weapons technician

Bill Rogers and Avril Harbinson from Southampton waiting to wave off Avril’s granddaughter and Bill’s great great granddaughter Kiera Gray who’s a weapons technician | The News
12:06 BST

Proud families gather

Paul and Lisa Gater, waiting to see Adam Gater AET aboard HMS Prince of Wales. Lisa said it'll be an emotional moment to see him waving and she'll have a lump in her throat. Paul added that he's incredibly proud of his son, as he sets off for his first major deployment

Paul and Lisa Gater, waiting to see Adam Gater AET aboard HMS Prince of Wales. | The News
12:05 BST

Support at the Hot Walls

Crowds gather at Hot Walls to say farewell to crew of HMS Prince of Wales | The News
11:51 BST

Proud families

Linda Bird and the Griffin family waiting to see their son Jason, 20, sail on his first deployment. They travelled all the way from Blackpool to see the carrier

Linda Bird and the Griffin family waiting to see their son Jason, 20, sail on HMS Prince of Wales in his first deployment. They travelled all the way from Blackpool to see the carrier | The News
11:35 BST

Scenes at the Round Tower

11:31 BST

Crowds are already gathering in Old Portsmouth

The Round Tower is already packed

Crowds at the Round Tower to watch HMS Prince of Wales leave the city for her Indo-Pacific deployment | The News
10:30 BST

Video: HMS Prince of Wales prepares to leave Portsmouth for Carrier Strike Group op

10:24 BSTUpdated 10:25 BST

Who is joining HMS Prince of Wales?

10:21 BST

Best places to see the carrier leave Portsmouth Harbour

10:20 BST

Pride to lead the mission

10:20 BST

What time will HMS Prince of Wales leave Portsmouth for Indo-Pacific mission

10:17 BST

“Phenomenal" HMS Prince of Wales to lead "biggest deployment this century"

