WATCH: First person footage of Royal Navy pilot expertly landing US helicopter on HMS Prince of Wales

A pilot managed to land his helicopter with ease on the flight deck of a huge aircraft carrier.
By Freddie Webb
Published 26th Sep 2023, 12:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 12:49 BST
A screenshot from the video showing a pilot landing a US Coastguard helicopter on HMS Prince of Wales. Picture: UK Military & Defence Staff in US.A screenshot from the video showing a pilot landing a US Coastguard helicopter on HMS Prince of Wales. Picture: UK Military & Defence Staff in US.
UK and US military personnel are continuing their operations with HMS Prince of Wales while she is on her Autumn deployment.

Footage shared by UK Military & Defence Staff in US on X, formally known as Twitter, shows FAA pilot Lieutenant Commander David “Bob” Fleming majestically handling a Coastguard helicopter and landing it on the flight deck.

The account added: “His co-pilot is American Cdr Matt Van Ginkel, a highly experienced instructor with the US Coastguard, who has spent seven years with the Helicopter Interdiction Squadron, which is based in Jacksonville, Florida, and specialises in Airborne Use of Force and drug seizure missions.”

HMS Prince of Wales is continuing her deployment in the USA and was most recently seen at the US Navy Base in Maryport, Florida.

Sailors have undergone refuelling exercises, worked with F-35 stealth fighters and carried out other exercises.

