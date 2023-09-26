A screenshot from the video showing a pilot landing a US Coastguard helicopter on HMS Prince of Wales. Picture: UK Military & Defence Staff in US.

UK and US military personnel are continuing their operations with HMS Prince of Wales while she is on her Autumn deployment.

Footage shared by UK Military & Defence Staff in US on X, formally known as Twitter, shows FAA pilot Lieutenant Commander David “Bob” Fleming majestically handling a Coastguard helicopter and landing it on the flight deck.

NOW READ: HMS Prince of Wales begins Autumn deployment

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The account added: “His co-pilot is American Cdr Matt Van Ginkel, a highly experienced instructor with the US Coastguard, who has spent seven years with the Helicopter Interdiction Squadron, which is based in Jacksonville, Florida, and specialises in Airborne Use of Force and drug seizure missions.”

HMS Prince of Wales is continuing her deployment in the USA and was most recently seen at the US Navy Base in Maryport, Florida.