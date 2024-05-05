WATCH: French warship FNS Aquitaine leaves Portsmouth Harbour after weekend stop off

An international warship sailed out of Portsmouth having been docked in the city over the weekend.
By Joe Williams
Published 5th May 2024, 19:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The FNS Aquitaine sailed out of Portsmouth Harbour on Sunday, May 5 having been hosted by the Royal Navy since arriving on Friday, May 3. The French frigate left at 5.30pm as onlookers watched on.

Watch the video embedded in the article for full footage of the warship leaving Portsmouth.

Related topics:Portsmouth HarbourRoyal NavyVideo

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.