WATCH: French warship FNS Aquitaine leaves Portsmouth Harbour after weekend stop off
An international warship sailed out of Portsmouth having been docked in the city over the weekend.
The FNS Aquitaine sailed out of Portsmouth Harbour on Sunday, May 5 having been hosted by the Royal Navy since arriving on Friday, May 3. The French frigate left at 5.30pm as onlookers watched on.
Watch the video embedded in the article for full footage of the warship leaving Portsmouth.
