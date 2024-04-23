Langstone People's Memorial footage shows one of Portsmouth's hidden war memorials ahead of D-Day 80
This summer, Portsmouth will host a national ceremony to honour veterans and fallen soldiers who participated in Operation Overlord on June 6 1944. The names of 13 former personnel will be added to the Normandy Memorial Wall in Southsea to mark the 80th anniversary of the Second World War battle. It could be the last chance for a significant number of veterans - who are all aged above 90 - to gather to mark the campaign.
With it’s rich military history, our city is home to some impressive war memorials, including the Naval Memorial on Southsea Common. Perhaps lesser known is the People’s Memorial at Langstone Harbour, nestled between Milton Common and Eastern Road. I visited the monument - and memorial garden - and found it to be a tranquil place to reflect on the various ongoing conflicts which are currently being fought by the British armed forces.
