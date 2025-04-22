Watch live as HMS Prince of Wales leaves Portsmouth for Indo-Pacific Mission
HMS Prince of Wales left HMNB Portsmouth this afternoon and will head towards the Indo-Pacific. She will be taking charge of the UK Carrier Strike Group (UKCSG) - a large military formation of warships, aircraft and assets from British allies.
She was greeted by enthusiastic crowds of the crew’s friends, family as well as well-wishers who packed Old Portsmouth for a send off. She has been followed by HMS Dauntless who left later in the afternoon
