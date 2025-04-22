Watch live as HMS Prince of Wales leaves Portsmouth for Indo-Pacific Mission

Freddie Webb
By Freddie Webb

Defence Reporter

Published 22nd Apr 2025, 13:30 BST
Updated 22nd Apr 2025, 15:27 BST
The Royal Navy’s flagship has left Portsmouth today (April 22) to start a huge global mission.

HMS Prince of Wales left HMNB Portsmouth this afternoon and will head towards the Indo-Pacific. She will be taking charge of the UK Carrier Strike Group (UKCSG) - a large military formation of warships, aircraft and assets from British allies.

She was greeted by enthusiastic crowds of the crew’s friends, family as well as well-wishers who packed Old Portsmouth for a send off. She has been followed by HMS Dauntless who left later in the afternoon

Watch the video embedded in this story for footage of HMS Prince of Wales’ journey out of the harbour.

