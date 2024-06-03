Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The story of the Forgotten Soldiers who played a key role in D-Day has been told in a special documentary which has been produced by The News’s sister television channel Shots!

British troops take positions on Sword beach during D-Day June 6 1944 after Allied forces stormed the Normandy beaches. (Photo credit should read STR/AFP/Getty Images)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The special Shots! documentary, explores the stories of some of the black soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice on the beaches of Normandy on June 6, 1944.

You can watch D-Day: The Forgotten Soldiers on Freeview channel 276 on Monday (June 3) and Thursday (June 6) at 6.45pm each day or on demand at https://www.shotstv.com/watch/vod/52473555.