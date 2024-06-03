WATCH: D-Day - the story of the Forgotten Soldiers who played a key role in the Normandy Landings
The story of the Forgotten Soldiers who played a key role in D-Day has been told in a special documentary which has been produced by The News’s sister television channel Shots!
The special Shots! documentary, explores the stories of some of the black soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice on the beaches of Normandy on June 6, 1944.
You can watch D-Day: The Forgotten Soldiers on Freeview channel 276 on Monday (June 3) and Thursday (June 6) at 6.45pm each day or on demand at https://www.shotstv.com/watch/vod/52473555.
For the latest news about the D-Day commemorations visit https://www.portsmouth.co.uk/topic/d-day-80
