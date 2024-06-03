WATCH: D-Day - the story of the Forgotten Soldiers who played a key role in the Normandy Landings

The story of the Forgotten Soldiers who played a key role in D-Day has been told in a special documentary which has been produced by The News’s sister television channel Shots!

British troops take positions on Sword beach during D-Day June 6 1944 after Allied forces stormed the Normandy beaches. (Photo credit should read STR/AFP/Getty Images)British troops take positions on Sword beach during D-Day June 6 1944 after Allied forces stormed the Normandy beaches. (Photo credit should read STR/AFP/Getty Images)
British troops take positions on Sword beach during D-Day June 6 1944 after Allied forces stormed the Normandy beaches. (Photo credit should read STR/AFP/Getty Images)

The special Shots! documentary, explores the stories of some of the black soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice on the beaches of Normandy on June 6, 1944.

You can watch D-Day: The Forgotten Soldiers on Freeview channel 276 on Monday (June 3) and Thursday (June 6) at 6.45pm each day or on demand at https://www.shotstv.com/watch/vod/52473555.

For the latest news about the D-Day commemorations visit https://www.portsmouth.co.uk/topic/d-day-80

