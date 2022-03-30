Well wishers welcome HMS Queen Elizabeth back to her home base in Portsmouth this morning

HMS Queen Elizabeth returned to her home base following visits to Liverpool and Scotland.

The warship arrived at Portsmouth Naval Base after visiting the Firth of Clyde for the second time since its launch in July 2014.

It also called in to Liverpool for five days, with the crew hosting visits from local community groups.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Picture date: Wednesday March 30, 2022. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

Well-wishers lined the beach and the harbour walls to get a view of the giant ship as it arrived at the Hampshire port today (March 30).

The 65,000-tonne vessel visited Loch Long on the Clyde, where it berthed at the Glen Mallan ammunition jetty, which has completed a £67m upgrade to accommodate the Royal Navy’s Queen Elizabeth class carriers.

The Royal Navy said HMS Queen Elizabeth visited Glen Mallan as part of a routine logistics visit after returning to sea as the UK’s Very High Readiness Strike Carrier.

Picture date: Wednesday March 30, 2022. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

HMS Queen Elizabeth is one of two carriers which are the largest and most powerful vessels ever built for the Royal Navy.

Construction of the warship began in 2009, with six shipyards around the UK involved in building different sections transported to the Rosyth dockyard in Fife to be assembled.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

Subscribe here for unlimited access to all our coverage, including Pompey, for just 26p a day.