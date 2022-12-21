The report found that some of the nursery’s main areas that deserved praise included language development, diversity and the passion that the children have to learn.

Children were observed as ‘curious, settled and secure’ and the staff were described as having ‘strong attachments’ with the children and with each other, which helps set good examples for the children in their care.

Staff at Denmead Day Care celebrate their result

Owner Michelle Josephs said: ‘The result shows just how hard the staff work and how much they care about the education and well-being of all the children. I am proud of the nursery’s achievements and look forward to building on this result.’

Staff were observed supporting older children in developing their social skills that may have been impacted by the pandemic and building on past learned skills.Reading was also highlighted as an area which is championed by staff at the nursery and staff encourage children to develop a love of reading through stories and nursery rhymes.’

Ms Josephs added: ‘This report highlights our brilliant staff, whose kindness and positivity always shines through. It also highlights our fantastic children and the progress they have made. We are so lucky to have the children and families that we have.’

One parent said: ‘Michelle recognised gaps in my daughter’s speech as soon as she started and supported us as a family from day one to get the help she needed. She has come on in leaps and bounds since starting at the nursery and we couldn’t recommend them more.’

