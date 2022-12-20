Tony Moulson, 65, has worked as a refuse collector for 45 years with Portsmouth City Council, and he is about to leave to take retirement.

The 65-year-old has seen some huge changes across the industry as well as the landscapes of Portsmouth during his time and he will be leaving his mark on his team as he begins his retirement.

Tony Moulson celebrates 45 years of working as a refuse collector

Richard Tebbutt, business manager, said: ‘There are guys here that have done 20 years, we have got a few that are in their 70s and I think that is amazing.

‘There is job security here. I think that is what the guys like and there is a big sense of camaraderie, there is a work force of 90 here.’

Tony has worked with various teams during his time with Biffa, and said that the main attraction to the job originally was the flexibility with hours and that when he had a young family it meant that he could finish work when he completed his rounds making it easier at home.

Tony said: ‘There has been a slight change since I started here. I started in September 1977 on a temporary contract and I have been here ever since. Lorries have got bigger and crews have got smaller.

Tony Moulson celebrates 46 years of working as a refuse collector. Tony is in the middle of the picture

‘There are still areas that I have never been down. The problem was for 35 years I just did north of the city so anything south of Hilsea didn’t exist. They had it easy down there, they didn’t have the hills.

‘There have been so many good memories over the years. I can remember walking down when they brought the Mary Rose up, so yes it has been good.’

‘He has always been massively reliable, he has always been a great worker and someone like Tony never lets us down. He is a shining example for the younger generation of what hard work looks like and how to do the job. It is a brilliant service over the years.’

Richard worked out that with the average number of steps that Tony has taken per round, during his career he has walked the equivalent of circling the world three times.

David Emmett, head of waste services, said: ‘It is amazing that he has been able to put in such a service for the city for such a long time. It is absolutely amazing.