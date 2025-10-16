Discover - if you dare - Hampshire's most terrifyingly haunted spots

With Hampshire being home to a long list of historic buildings, it should come as no surprise that ghosts are rumoured to walk the halls of many of them.
1. The Kings Theatre, Southsea
Once the curtains draw, it is said that The Kings Theatre comes to life - with something or someone - nobody knows.
Picture: Tomas Martinez
2. Wymering Manor, Wymering
One of Portsmouth's oldest homes, Wymering Manor is at the top of the list for paranormal activity.
| The News
3. Groundlings Theatre
Groundlings Theatre is a grade II listed building dating back to 1784 - and there is no doubt this particular venue has a few ghosts roaming its grounds.
4. Ye Spotted Dogge, Southsea
Ye Spotted Dogge, Southsea, is a spooky favourite, particularly at Halloween.