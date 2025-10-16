Discover - if you dare - Hampshire's most terrifyingly haunted spots

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 16th Oct 2025, 14:29 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2025, 14:29 BST

With halloween looming, we have put together a list of some of the most ghoulish spots in Hampshire.

With Hampshire being home to a long list of historic buildings, it should come as no surprise that ghosts are rumoured to walk the halls of many of them.

Once the curtains draw, it is said that The Kings Theatre comes to life - with something or someone - nobody knows. Picture: Tomas Martinez

1. The Kings Theatre, Southsea

Once the curtains draw, it is said that The Kings Theatre comes to life - with something or someone - nobody knows. Picture: Tomas Martinez | Tomas Martinez Photo: Tomas Martinez

One of Portsmouth's oldest homes, Wymering Manor is at the top of the list for paranormal activity.

2. Wymering Manor, Wymering

One of Portsmouth's oldest homes, Wymering Manor is at the top of the list for paranormal activity. | The News Photo: -

Groundlings Theatre is a grade II listed building dating back to 1784 - and there is no doubt this particular venue has a few ghosts roaming its grounds.

3. Groundlings Theatre

Groundlings Theatre is a grade II listed building dating back to 1784 - and there is no doubt this particular venue has a few ghosts roaming its grounds. | Chris Moorhouse (jpns 191021-15)

Ye Spotted Dogge, Southsea, is a spooky favourite, particularly at Halloween.

4. Ye Spotted Dogge, Southsea

Ye Spotted Dogge, Southsea, is a spooky favourite, particularly at Halloween. | The News Photo: Google

