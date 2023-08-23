Dozens of firefighters tackling huge Denmead Co-Op blaze as residents warned to avoid area
More than 45 emergency service personnel are tackling the blaze at a Co-op store in Hambledon Road, Denmead, this afternoon.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “Crews from Cosham, Havant, Waterlooville, St Mary’s, Fareham and Southsea were called at around 1.30pm this afternoon.
"Support vehicles from Eastleigh, Beaulieu and Alton are also in attendance along with the aerial ladder. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus are tackling the roof fire using jets and hose reels.
"Ventilation fans are in operation to clear smoke from the building. Local residents are advised to avoid the area.”