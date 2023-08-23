News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today

Dozens of firefighters tackling huge Denmead Co-Op blaze as residents warned to avoid area

Dozens of firefighters are battling a shop fire and residents have been warned to stay clear.
By Freddie Webb
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 16:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Aug 2023, 16:10 BST
Firefighters have rushed to battle the blaze in Hambledon Road, Denmead. Picture: Aidan Shute.Firefighters have rushed to battle the blaze in Hambledon Road, Denmead. Picture: Aidan Shute.
Firefighters have rushed to battle the blaze in Hambledon Road, Denmead. Picture: Aidan Shute.

More than 45 emergency service personnel are tackling the blaze at a Co-op store in Hambledon Road, Denmead, this afternoon.

NOW READ: Gosport man arrested in town centre after male and female beaten up in Portsmouth

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “Crews from Cosham, Havant, Waterlooville, St Mary’s, Fareham and Southsea were called at around 1.30pm this afternoon.

"Support vehicles from Eastleigh, Beaulieu and Alton are also in attendance along with the aerial ladder. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus are tackling the roof fire using jets and hose reels.

"Ventilation fans are in operation to clear smoke from the building. Local residents are advised to avoid the area.”

Related topics:Denmead