Driver issued prosecution paperwork following 'shocking attempt' at car recovery

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis
Published 29th May 2024, 08:44 BST
The police have shared an image of a ‘shocking’ attempt at a van recovery.

On Sunday, May 26, the police issued a driver prosecution paperwork following a questionable attempt at recovering a van.

Taking to Facebook, the police wrote: “We were left speechless when we came across this shocking attempt at recovery. The driver had driven from Ringwood to Eastleigh on the A31 and M27.

“Needless to say, the truck was unloaded and the driver issued with prosecution paperwork.”

