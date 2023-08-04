Drivers face heavy delays on M3 motorway near Winchester after car and truck crash - two lanes blocked
Motorists can expect journeys to be slowed by 45 minutes between Chandler’s Ford and Winchester the collision, which has blocked two lanes of the M3 southbound. Minor injuries were reported, according to police.
Traffic monitoring service Romanse reports: “#M3 Southbound -Lane 1 & 2 is BLOCKED between J11/A3090 #Winchester and J12/A335 #ChandlersFord due to an RTC, heavy delays backed past J9/#Winnall #A34 of approx 45 minutes.”
A Hamsphire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We were called at 1.23pm today (4 August) to a report of a collision on the M3.This involved a truck and a car. Minor injuries were reported.”