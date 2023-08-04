News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Drivers face heavy delays on M3 motorway near Winchester after car and truck crash - two lanes blocked

Drivers on a motorway in Hampshire face heavy delays after a car and truck crashed – blocking two lanes of the road.
By Joe Buncle
Published 4th Aug 2023, 14:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 14:22 BST

Motorists can expect journeys to be slowed by 45 minutes between Chandler’s Ford and Winchester the collision, which has blocked two lanes of the M3 southbound. Minor injuries were reported, according to police.

NOW READ: Storm Antoni to hit Hampshire as Met Office issues warnings of "disruptive" wind and rain on Saturday

Traffic monitoring service Romanse reports: “#M3 Southbound -Lane 1 & 2 is BLOCKED between J11/A3090 #Winchester and J12/A335 #ChandlersFord due to an RTC, heavy delays backed past J9/#Winnall #A34 of approx 45 minutes.”

A Hamsphire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We were called at 1.23pm today (4 August) to a report of a collision on the M3.This involved a truck and a car. Minor injuries were reported.”

Further details to follow.

Related topics:DriversWinchesterHampshireMotorists