Portsmouth weather: Storm Antoni to hit Hampshire as Met Office issues warnings of "disruptive" wind and rain on Saturday

The Met Office have named the storm set to batter Hampshire and other parts of the UK this weekend.
By Joe Buncle
Published 4th Aug 2023, 13:23 BST- 1 min read

Storm Antoni – a low-pressure system – will bring “strong winds and a spell of heavy rain” from late Friday night and into Saturday, with a Yellow Weather Warning in place across the South Coast.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Steve Willington said: “Storm Antoni will bring some potentially disruptive weather on Saturday as it moves from west to east. Northern Ireland is likely to see some of the highest rainfall totals, with 40-60mm falling in some spots, but 20-30 more widely.

"Away from the warning area many will still see a very wet day, especially in north Wales and north England.

“Storm Antoni will also bring strong winds to a swathe of Wales, southwest England and southern coastal areas of England. The strongest winds will affect parts southwest England and southwest Wales where exposed coasts and high ground could see gusts in excess of 60mph. In these areas, gusts inland could reach 50-55mph for a time. These windy conditions will likely coincide with high tides which will present an additional challenge for coastal areas.

“Busy travel networks at this time of year and the possibility of people having made plans to be outside have resulted in the system meeting our criteria for naming, with a strong chance of disruption for those within the warning areas.”

Warnings highlight potential transport disruption and the chance of some power cuts occurring. Further updates to follow.

