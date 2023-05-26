News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
EasyJet launches 9 new routes from UK
IRA plot to kill Queen in San Francisco in 1983 revealed by FBI
TikTok prankster Mizzy arrested again days after court appearance
Major Spice Girls reunion update
Eric Cantona announces debut music tour - how to buy tickets
11-year-old boy in critical condition after being struck by police van

Drivers facing delays on M3 after collision which blocked two lanes of motorway traffic

Drivers are facing ‘heavy delays’ on a stretch of Hampshire motorway where a collision blocked two lanes of traffic.
By Joe Buncle
Published 26th May 2023, 11:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th May 2023, 12:17 BST

The collision disrupted motorists between junctions 13 and 14 near Eastleigh – though earlier ‘heavy delays’ are now easing.

NOW READ: Hampshire road A272 closed for third day while police investigate crash that killed Waterlooville motorcyclist

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Traffic monitoring service Romanse reports: ‘#M3 Northbound - all lanes are now CLEARED between J14/#M27 and J13/A335 #Eastleigh due to an RTC, heavy delays of approx 20 minutes are easing.’

The M3, where an incident took place this morning..The M3, where an incident took place this morning..
The M3, where an incident took place this morning..
Most Popular

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: 'This was a damage only collision between two vehicles.’

Related topics:DriversHampshireEastleighWaterloovilleRTC