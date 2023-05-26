Drivers facing delays on M3 after collision which blocked two lanes of motorway traffic
Drivers are facing ‘heavy delays’ on a stretch of Hampshire motorway where a collision blocked two lanes of traffic.
By Joe Buncle
Published 26th May 2023, 11:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th May 2023, 12:17 BST
The collision disrupted motorists between junctions 13 and 14 near Eastleigh – though earlier ‘heavy delays’ are now easing.
Traffic monitoring service Romanse reports: ‘#M3 Northbound - all lanes are now CLEARED between J14/#M27 and J13/A335 #Eastleigh due to an RTC, heavy delays of approx 20 minutes are easing.’
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: 'This was a damage only collision between two vehicles.’