Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have closed a section of the A272 between West Meon Hut and Petersfield for the third day in a row after the collision on Wednesday, May 24. As previously reported, 25-year-old motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene after colliding with a heavy goods vehicle.

Traffic monitoring service Romanse reports: ‘A272 #Langrish - remains CLOSED in both directions between West Meon Hut and #Petersfield for investigation works after a fatal RTC on Wednesday 24th May.’

The road remains closed for the third day.

Following the fatal collision, a Hampshire police spokesperson said: ‘The rider of the motorcycle, a 25-year-old man from Waterlooville, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. We would ask that anyone with information to make contact. We would be particularly keen to hear from anyone with dash-cam footage that may assist our investigation.’