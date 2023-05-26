News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Tina Turner dead: Music legend dies at the age of 83
11-year-old boy in critical condition after being struck by police van
EasyJet launches 9 new routes from UK
Car crashes into Downing Street gates - emergency services at scene
Tragedy as 2 young people drown in lake
Girl, 19, found after ‘extremely out of character’ disappearance

Hampshire road A272 closed for third day while police investigate crash that killed Waterlooville motorcyclist

Police have closed a major Hampshire Road to investigate the scene of a fatal crash.
By Joe Buncle
Published 26th May 2023, 08:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th May 2023, 09:24 BST

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have closed a section of the A272 between West Meon Hut and Petersfield for the third day in a row after the collision on Wednesday, May 24. As previously reported, 25-year-old motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene after colliding with a heavy goods vehicle.

NOW READ: Motorcycle rider from Waterlooville, 25, killed in fatal crash with heavy goods vehicle

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Traffic monitoring service Romanse reports: ‘A272 #Langrish - remains CLOSED in both directions between West Meon Hut and #Petersfield for investigation works after a fatal RTC on Wednesday 24th May.’

The road remains closed for the third day.The road remains closed for the third day.
The road remains closed for the third day.
Most Popular

Following the fatal collision, a Hampshire police spokesperson said: ‘The rider of the motorcycle, a 25-year-old man from Waterlooville, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. We would ask that anyone with information to make contact. We would be particularly keen to hear from anyone with dash-cam footage that may assist our investigation.’

If you witnessed the collision, call 101 with reference 44230204692 or submit information online.