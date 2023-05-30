News you can trust since 1877
Drivers on Hampshire motorway the M3 face delays after traffic incident between Eastleigh and Winchester

Drivers on a Hampshire motorway are facing delays this evening following a traffic incident.
By Joe Buncle
Published 30th May 2023, 17:44 BST

One Lane of the M3 is currently blocked between junctions 11 and 12, with drivers warned to expect longer journey times.

Traffic monitoring service Romanse reports: ‘#M3 Southbound - Lane 1 BLOCKED between J11/A3090 #Winchester and J12/A335 #ChandlersFord due to RTI, delays on approach.’

The nature of the incident is currently unknown. Earlier today, the lane was briefly shut due to a ‘non-injury collision’, according to a Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson.

More details to follow.

The M3, where an incident took place.

The M3, where an incident took place. Photo: Stuart Thompson Photography

