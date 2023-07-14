News you can trust since 1877
E-scooter rider injured in Cosham crash involving van - with police cars and ambulance called to the scene

Police were called this to the scene of a crash involving a van and an e-scooter – and one person was left with minor injuries.
By Joe Buncle
Published 14th Jul 2023, 13:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 13:08 BST

Two police cars and an ambulance attended the incident, which took place in Northern Road, Cosham at about 9.00am this morning (July 14.)

A photograph taken at the scene shows the scooter lying on the pavement next to the van. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson added: “No arrests were made - enquiries remain ongoing into the circumstances.”

Related topics:PortsmouthBognor