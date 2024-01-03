One lane of a major Portsmouth road has shut this afternoon due to a burst sewer pipe – and drivers are advised to plan journeys accordingly.

Part of Eastern Road – a busy route in and out of the city – is currently closed while workers attempt to tackle the damage caused by the Southern Water sewer main.

A Portsmouth Roads spokesperson said: “One lane closed Southbound Eastern Road @SouthernWater's sewer main has burst in another location. Their teams are on site and tankers are removing excess water to avoid flooding. Plan your journey and allow extra time.”

Drone footage showing the severe traffic jams on Eastern Road as the southbound route is closed due to a burst sewer. It is now expected the route will reopen on Wednesday (December 20). Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak.

The road was shut for more than five days last month after another burst sewage pipe.