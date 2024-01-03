News you can trust since 1877
Eastern Road: Major Portsmouth road shut after Southern Water sewage pipe bursts

One lane of a major Portsmouth road has shut this afternoon due to a burst sewer pipe – and drivers are advised to plan journeys accordingly.
By Joe Buncle
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 17:01 GMT
Updated 3rd Jan 2024, 18:30 GMT
Part of Eastern Road – a busy route in and out of the city – is currently closed while workers attempt to tackle the damage caused by the Southern Water sewer main.

A Portsmouth Roads spokesperson said: “One lane closed Southbound Eastern Road @SouthernWater's sewer main has burst in another location. Their teams are on site and tankers are removing excess water to avoid flooding. Plan your journey and allow extra time.”

Drone footage showing the severe traffic jams on Eastern Road as the southbound route is closed due to a burst sewer. It is now expected the route will reopen on Wednesday (December 20). Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak.Drone footage showing the severe traffic jams on Eastern Road as the southbound route is closed due to a burst sewer. It is now expected the route will reopen on Wednesday (December 20). Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak.
Drone footage showing the severe traffic jams on Eastern Road as the southbound route is closed due to a burst sewer. It is now expected the route will reopen on Wednesday (December 20). Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak.
The road was shut for more than five days last month after another burst sewage pipe.

An Eastern Road spokesperson said: “Due to a burst sewer, we have had to close a lane on the Eastern Road, Southbound (A2030), in Portsmouth. We currently have teams on site dealing with the issue and removing excess water to avoid flooding.”

