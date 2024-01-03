Eastern Road: Major Portsmouth road shut after Southern Water sewage pipe bursts
Part of Eastern Road – a busy route in and out of the city – is currently closed while workers attempt to tackle the damage caused by the Southern Water sewer main.
A Portsmouth Roads spokesperson said: “One lane closed Southbound Eastern Road @SouthernWater's sewer main has burst in another location. Their teams are on site and tankers are removing excess water to avoid flooding. Plan your journey and allow extra time.”
The road was shut for more than five days last month after another burst sewage pipe.
An Eastern Road spokesperson said: “Due to a burst sewer, we have had to close a lane on the Eastern Road, Southbound (A2030), in Portsmouth. We currently have teams on site dealing with the issue and removing excess water to avoid flooding.”