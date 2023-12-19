Eastern Road in Portsmouth: Decision on when to reopen the road after Southern Water repairs
The southbound lanes between the A27 junction and Anchorage Road have been closed since Thursday to allow for major repair work to take place to fix the third sewage leak found by Southern Water in the past two months. The road was originally due to reopen on Sunday evening but another leak was discovered, meaning that the road has remained closed while further repairs are carried out.
This followed the road closure last month to repair another leak which has been found in the network of sewer pipes. This brought the city and surrounding area to a halt after highways officials decided to close the entire A27 westbound junction leading to Eastern Road which had also prevented traffic exiting to get into Drayton and Farlington. This time around the junction has remained opened for traffic accessing these northern areas, but there has still been considerable gridlock in the north of the city as well as tailbacks on the A27 and A3(M).
It is expected that a decision on if the road can reopened tomorrow will be made later this evening (December 19) or first thing in the morning. If the repairs are completed as planned it is expected that the road will reopen after the morning rush hour in the middle of the morning on December 20.
Earlier this week a Southern Water spokesman apologised for the frustrating delays and said: “We know the ongoing repairs can be frustrating and we again apologise for the disruption to all residents, businesses and drivers. The repairs are urgent to protect the environment and services to local homes. We’re aware there have been repeated issues on this section of pipework and a longer term solution will be identified in the new year to further protect the environment and avoid more disruption in future.”