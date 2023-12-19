Drivers into Portsmouth are eagerly awaiting news about if Eastern Road will reopen as planned tomorrow after repairs were carried out to a bust sewer pipe.

This followed the road closure last month to repair another leak which has been found in the network of sewer pipes. This brought the city and surrounding area to a halt after highways officials decided to close the entire A27 westbound junction leading to Eastern Road which had also prevented traffic exiting to get into Drayton and Farlington. This time around the junction has remained opened for traffic accessing these northern areas, but there has still been considerable gridlock in the north of the city as well as tailbacks on the A27 and A3(M).

It is expected that a decision on if the road can reopened tomorrow will be made later this evening (December 19) or first thing in the morning. If the repairs are completed as planned it is expected that the road will reopen after the morning rush hour in the middle of the morning on December 20.

Drone photograph of traffic of Eastern Road. Southern Water has confirmed that a new leak has been discovered whilst repairs were taking place for a burst sewer. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak