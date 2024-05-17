Eastern Road: Night closures on major Portsmouth road for 'planned resurfacing works'
Eastern Road roundabout will be closed over night between May 28 and June 11 from 9pm and 6am whilst Colas carries out routine resurfacing works. There will be diversions in place whilst the work is carries out and the closure will include the slip roads and the roundabout.
Councillor Peter Candlish, Cabinet Member for Transport at Portsmouth City Council, said: "Eastern Road roundabout night closures will take place between Tuesday, May 28 and Tuesday, June 11, from 9pm- 6am, while Colas carry out planned resurfacing works to keep the roads smooth and safe.
"This will involve a full closure of the roundabout including the slip roads, with signed diversion routes in place. This is a separate location to the ongoing Southern Water works and is being done at night to minimise any additional disruption.
"We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause for people travelling at night. However, this is part of a planned programme of necessary works scheduled at the start of the year, that prioritises key roads for resurfacing works to ensure they remain in good condition for all road users."
