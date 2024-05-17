Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Portsmouth City Council has confirmed that a major road will close for a number of nights whilst it undergoes resurfacing work.

Eastern Road roundabout will be closed over night between May 28 and June 11 from 9pm and 6am whilst Colas carries out routine resurfacing works. There will be diversions in place whilst the work is carries out and the closure will include the slip roads and the roundabout.

Councillor Peter Candlish, Cabinet Member for Transport at Portsmouth City Council, said: "Eastern Road roundabout night closures will take place between Tuesday, May 28 and Tuesday, June 11, from 9pm- 6am, while Colas carry out planned resurfacing works to keep the roads smooth and safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"This will involve a full closure of the roundabout including the slip roads, with signed diversion routes in place. This is a separate location to the ongoing Southern Water works and is being done at night to minimise any additional disruption.