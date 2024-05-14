Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Travellers from across the UK are set to gather in Wickham for a historic horse fair this month - and Hampshire County Council has put measures in place to ensure it runs smoothly.

Wickham Horse Fair has been held in The Square in Wickham, Fareham, for almost 800 years. 2022 saw it’s official return following Covid-19 lockdown restrictions – although an unauthorised gathering took place in 2021 – with people selling, racing and admiring ponies as well as enjoying a funfair. It was back in full force for 2023 with spectacular traditional horse racing on display. As is tradition, this year’s fair will be on Monday, May 20. It is customary for the event to take place on May 20 - except when it falls on a Sunday.

A Hampshire County Council spokesperson: “Temporary traffic management arrangements will be in place during the Wickham Horse Fair which takes place on Monday 20 May 2024. The A334 and The Square in Wickham will be temporarily closed to ensure the event runs smoothly and safely. Road users who do not live in the area are advised to consider alternative routes around Wickham, while the restrictions are in place.”

Wickham Horse Fair road closures:

Wickham Square will be temporarily closed to traffic from 12pm, on Sunday, May 19 and will re-open on Tuesday, May 21 at 10am.

The A334 will be closed between the traffic signals at Blind Lane and the roundabout junction at the A32 from 5am to 8pm, Monday, May 20.

Signed diversions will be in place and access for emergency vehicles will be facilitated at all times.

Temporary bus stops:

On Monday, May 20 there will be temporary bus stops at the following locations for the 69, 691, 607 and SD4 services;

School Road, A32 junction of Wykeham Field for all the above services in both directions (opposite side for Fareham direction)

Hoads Hill, south of the roundabout, on the recreation ground side for terminating journeys and return departures to Fareham. Number 20 service only.