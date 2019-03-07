Literary characters brought to life as schools celebrate World Book Day 

THE MAD Hatter, Harry Potter, Gangster Granny and Matilda were just a few of the literary legends enjoying breakfast amongst the staff and students of Gomer Junior School.

The ‘Big Booky Breakfast’ was just one of the initiatives for children to enjoy as part of World Book Day.

From left, Abdullah Khadir, 10, dressed as Harry Potter, Angel Marie, 9, dressed as a dictionary and Ellen Rollason, 10, dressed as the wolf from Little Red Riding Hood, reading in the Flying Bull Academy library Picture: Neil Fatkin

Classic tales were brought to life as children, parents and teachers arrived dressed as their favourite fictional characters and enjoyed a hearty breakfast whilst reading their current book.

PICTURE GALLERY: Peter Pan, Harry Potter, a unicorn…. Some of the best costumes from across the area

Lucia Ashton, eight, arrived at school as the classic Roald Dahl character, Matilda.

‘During breakfast I read Joke Book with my dad. I often read with my parents. I like the author Roald Dahl and Matilda is one of my favourite books,’ she explained.

Year 5 pupil, Isabel Collins, nine, came dressed in full Hogwarts attire in the role of Hermione Granger.

Isabel said: ‘JK Rowling is my favourite author and I love the Harry Potter books. My mum came with me this morning and we enjoyed reading the book Dark Diaries, together.’

Now in its 22nd year and marked in over 100 countries, World Book Day has been recognised by Unesco as a worldwide celebration of books and reading.

Dressed in Horrible Histories themed attire, head teacher, Georgina Mulhall, said: ‘Reading is an essential skill which is at the centre of everything we do.’

It is a sentiment shared by pupils.

Year 6 pupil, Annie Walters, who arrived dressed as her musical namesake, said: ‘I’ve been reading two David Walliams books, Billionaire Boy and Mr Stink. Reading is so important as it helps with all my subjects.’

Lilly-Rose Shaw, eight, added: ‘I find reading helps me with my spelling and also writing my own stories.’

The school was also keen to promote reading as an enjoyable pastime.

‘Today is all about inspiring children to want to read for enjoyment and fun,’ explained Mrs Mulhall.

Assistant head teacher, Karen Digby, added: ‘The idea of reading at breakfast highlights you can read any time of the day. Breakfast time, lunch time or break time – you can always find 10 minutes. As a school we embrace new technology but today is also about promoting traditional books.’

Almost 200 people attended the event with all parents donating one pound to the World Book Day charity to help fund the provision of books for children and schools in less developed countries.

Melissa O’Rielly, 11, said: ‘We are privileged at this school to be able to read lots of books. It is important we share this experience with other children who don’t get the same opportunities.’

FLYING BULL ACADEMY

The Big Booky Breakfast was just one of a number of World Book Day events taking place across the region.

At Flying Bull Academy, children enjoyed a Focus Day centred around the joys of reading.

Year 5 teacher, Amey Hewitt, said: ‘The whole day was focused around four different books with the children divided into different phases where they will complete a range of tasks. The tasks cover the emotional and dramatic side of books whilst some of the children have completed written tasks based on their themed book. In Year 6 the students have to come up with a series of questions to stimulate discussion about the book extract they have read.’

The day also featured a collaborative effort in which each year group wrote their own segment of a book to be published on the school’s website and a photograph competition around the theme of reading books in unusual places.

Year 5 pupil, Angel Marie, nine, who came dressed as a dictionary, said: ‘I have really enjoyed World Book Day and would now like to read the book we have been studying, Monster Calls. It is really important to be a good reader as it helps you to understand everything you do.’

Deputy head teacher, Lee Dallinger, said: ‘We see reading as underpinning the whole curriculum and engaging children across all subjects.’