Emergency services were spotted near Southsea beach last night.

The emergency services flocked to Southsea following the report of a ‘possible’ person in difficulty in the water last night (August 14). The coastguard received a 999 call at approximately 9:15pm alerting them to the possibility of the serious incident.

A spokesperson for the coastguard said: “HM Coastguard received a 999 call at around 9:15pm last night (August 14) reporting a possible person in difficulty in the water in Southsea.

A search mission was launched last night following reports of a person getting into difficulty in the water near Portsmouth Harbour. | Marilyn Jeffrey

“A coastguard helicopter, Hillhead and Portsmouth coastguard rescue teams, Gosport Independent Lifeboat and a police boat were all sent.

“After a thorough and extensive search of the area the teams were stood down.”