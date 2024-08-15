Emergency coastguard search mission launched following reports of person in Southsea waters

Emergency services were spotted near Southsea beach last night.

The emergency services flocked to Southsea following the report of a ‘possible’ person in difficulty in the water last night (August 14). The coastguard received a 999 call at approximately 9:15pm alerting them to the possibility of the serious incident.

A spokesperson for the coastguard said: “HM Coastguard received a 999 call at around 9:15pm last night (August 14) reporting a possible person in difficulty in the water in Southsea.

A search mission was launched last night following reports of a person getting into difficulty in the water near Portsmouth Harbour.A search mission was launched last night following reports of a person getting into difficulty in the water near Portsmouth Harbour.
A search mission was launched last night following reports of a person getting into difficulty in the water near Portsmouth Harbour. | Marilyn Jeffrey

“A coastguard helicopter, Hillhead and Portsmouth coastguard rescue teams, Gosport Independent Lifeboat and a police boat were all sent.

“After a thorough and extensive search of the area the teams were stood down.”

