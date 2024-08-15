Emergency coastguard search mission launched following reports of person in Southsea waters
and live on Freeview channel 276
The emergency services flocked to Southsea following the report of a ‘possible’ person in difficulty in the water last night (August 14). The coastguard received a 999 call at approximately 9:15pm alerting them to the possibility of the serious incident.
A spokesperson for the coastguard said: “HM Coastguard received a 999 call at around 9:15pm last night (August 14) reporting a possible person in difficulty in the water in Southsea.
“A coastguard helicopter, Hillhead and Portsmouth coastguard rescue teams, Gosport Independent Lifeboat and a police boat were all sent.
“After a thorough and extensive search of the area the teams were stood down.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.