Traffic is being held on a major dual carriageway as a fire “destroyed” a vehicle.

Motorists are running into difficulties on the A27 this morning. One eye witness said traffic is being held eastbound and both lanes are closed heading westbound.

They told The News: “The fire service was there hosing down a destroyed car. It was clear as day. I’m not sure if it was a result of a crash or not, but one car was definitely destroyed.”

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said two fire engines were deployed to the scene at 9.09am due to a small vehicle fire. They are urging motorists to stay away from the scene.

They said: “Upon arrival crews found a car well alight. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire using hose reels and are working with Sussex Police to make the scene safe. Road closures are in the place on the east and west carriageways between Bognor Road Roundabout and Whyke Roundabout. People are being advised to avoid the area.”

The AA Traffic Map reports “severe delays” in the area, with average speeds of ten mph. They said: “Severe delays of eleven minutes and delays increasing on Fishbourne Roundabout Eastbound between A27 and A27 Chichester bypass (Bognor Road Roundabout).”

Sussex Police has been approached for more details.