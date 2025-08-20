Air ambulance lands in Buckland Park as man in his 70s dies at a nearby address
The Hampshire & Isle of Wight Air Ambulance landed in Buckland Park last night (August 19) as they rushed to assist paramedics at an address in Stirling Street. A man in his 70s was subsequently confirmed to have died at the address with police not treating the death as suspicious.
Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Police were notified at 7.42pm that a man in his 70s had died after the ambulance service had been called to an address in Stirling Street. This is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”