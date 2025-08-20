A man in his 70s has died in Buckland with an air ambulance landing in a nearby park to assist at the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An air ambulance landed in Buckland Park last night (August 19) with a man in his 70s confirmed to have died at an address in Stirling Street. | Stu Vaizey

The Hampshire & Isle of Wight Air Ambulance landed in Buckland Park last night (August 19) as they rushed to assist paramedics at an address in Stirling Street. A man in his 70s was subsequently confirmed to have died at the address with police not treating the death as suspicious.

Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Police were notified at 7.42pm that a man in his 70s had died after the ambulance service had been called to an address in Stirling Street. This is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”