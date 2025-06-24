Air ambulance spotted landing at track near Mounbatten Centre

Emergency services have responded to an incident in the city yesterday evening.

An air ambulance was spotted landing near the running track next to the Mountbatten Centre yesterday evening (Monday, June 23).

It was reported that the ambulance arrived at the field just after 7pm last night to respond to an emergency.

A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance Service said: “The Critical Care Team consisting of a doctor and a specialist paramedic provided treatment to a patient before escorting them to hospital via road ambulance to continue their care.”