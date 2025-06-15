Air ambulance spotted near South Parade Pier following 'welfare incident' where man was 'pulled from water'
Emergency services rushed to the seafront this morning following a ‘welfare incident’.
An air ambulance was spotted landing near South Parade Pier this morning (June 15) following reports of a ‘welfare incident’ involving a man.
The police have confirmed that they were ‘called by the ambulance service just before 8am to a concern for welfare incident near South Parade Pier after a man was pulled from the water.’
The man has since been taking to hospital with the air ambulance leaving the scene just after 9am.
The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance Service has been contacted for a comment.