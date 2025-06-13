A QA nurse is confirmed among the fatalities on the Boeing 787-8 aircraft which crashed less than a minute after take off.

Renjitha Gopakumaran Nair, from Kerala, was travelling back to London on the 12-year-old Air India plane from Ahmedabad yesterday (June 12) when it crashed seconds after take off.

The aircraft had 242 passengers and crew members on board when it crashed and Air India has today confirmed a total of 241 fatalities with one British man surviving.

It has been confirmed that a nurse at QA hospital, Renjitha Gopakumaran Nair, has died in the Air India plane crash yesterday (June 12). | Contributed

It is believed the mother of two had returned to Kerala to visit family members and oversee construction work at her new house.

Mrs Gopakumaran Nair, who was a nurse at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth, had been working in the UK for approximately a year but it is understood she had plans to return home once she completed her job contract.

A number of staff members at the hospital in the city have paid tribute to her on social media with one colleague saying: “Tragic News tonight - One of our colleague QA nurses sadly passed away in the plane crash today. Thoughts are with her family, friends and work family.”

The update added: “Air India offers its deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. Our efforts now are focussed entirely on the needs of all those affected, their families and loved ones.

“A team of caregivers from Air India is now in Ahmedabad to provide additional support. Air India is giving its full cooperation to the authorities investigating this incident.”

Stewart Wingate, Chief Executive, London Gatwick said: “We are very saddened to hear about today’s (June 12) accident involving Air India flight AI171 and our thoughts are with the family and friends of those on board.

“We can confirm flight AI171 that was involved in an accident shortly after departure from Ahmedabad Airport was due to land at London Gatwick at 6.25pm BST.

“London Gatwick is liaising closely with Air India and a reception centre for relatives of those on board is being set up where information and support will be provided.”

British nationals who require consular assistance or have concerns about friends or family should call 020 7008 5000.

Air India have also set up a dedicated passenger hotline number +91806 2779 200 to provide more information.