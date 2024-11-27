Devastating barn fire rips through farm in Bishop's Waltham as over 100 firefighters deployed to battle blaze
Over 100 firefighters were deployed to battle the blaze in Limekiln Lane, Bishops Waltham, on Monday (November 25). The inferno was so great that it lasted from 6.15pm until the earlier hours of the following morning.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) said roughly 500 tonnes of baled hay were situated in the barn, with the blaze quickly spreading to nearby structures on the property.
“Over 100 firefighters worked tirelessly alongside the farmer to bring the blaze under control, using jets, hose reels, and specialised foam to extinguish the flames and prevent further spread,” the force added.
The incident was scaled down by the early afternoon of yesterday (November 26), with firefighters receiving the stop message just before 1pm. Crews remained on-site to ensure the area was thoroughly dampened and secure.
