Large flames erupted from a barn and ripped through a farm near a rural village.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over 100 firefighters were deployed to battle the blaze in Limekiln Lane, Bishops Waltham, on Monday (November 25). The inferno was so great that it lasted from 6.15pm until the earlier hours of the following morning.

A devastating barn fire erupted at a farm in Bishop's Waltham. | HIWFRS

The fire was brought under control, with work continuing until the following afternoon. | HIWFRS

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) said roughly 500 tonnes of baled hay were situated in the barn, with the blaze quickly spreading to nearby structures on the property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Over 100 firefighters worked tirelessly alongside the farmer to bring the blaze under control, using jets, hose reels, and specialised foam to extinguish the flames and prevent further spread,” the force added.

The incident was scaled down by the early afternoon of yesterday (November 26), with firefighters receiving the stop message just before 1pm. Crews remained on-site to ensure the area was thoroughly dampened and secure.