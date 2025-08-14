Bishop's Waltham man dies in fatal crash sparking police investigation
Emergency services attended a serious crash this afternoon (August 14) after officers received reports of the incident just after 2pm.
The crash, which happened on the B2177 Winchester Road in Bishop’s Waltham, involved a blue Land Rover Discovery and a red Ducati motorcycle.
The motorcyclist, a man in his 60s from Bishops Waltham, was pronounced dead at the scene, and his family have been informed.
Police are now investigating the crash and are asking for information or relevant dash cam footage from anyone who has not already spoken to officers. Call 101 quoting reference 44250366840 with any information.