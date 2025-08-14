Bishop's Waltham man dies in fatal crash sparking police investigation

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 14th Aug 2025, 19:07 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2025, 19:08 BST
A man in his 60s has died in a fatal crash this afternoon sparking a police investigation.

Emergency services attended a serious crash this afternoon (August 14) after officers received reports of the incident just after 2pm.

Stock image / National Worldplaceholder image
Stock image / National World

The crash, which happened on the B2177 Winchester Road in Bishop’s Waltham, involved a blue Land Rover Discovery and a red Ducati motorcycle.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The motorcyclist, a man in his 60s from Bishops Waltham, was pronounced dead at the scene, and his family have been informed.

Police are now investigating the crash and are asking for information or relevant dash cam footage from anyone who has not already spoken to officers. Call 101 quoting reference 44250366840 with any information.

Related topics:HampshireTraffic
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice