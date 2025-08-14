A man in his 60s has died in a fatal crash this afternoon sparking a police investigation.

Emergency services attended a serious crash this afternoon (August 14) after officers received reports of the incident just after 2pm.

Stock image / National World

The crash, which happened on the B2177 Winchester Road in Bishop’s Waltham, involved a blue Land Rover Discovery and a red Ducati motorcycle.

Police are now investigating the crash and are asking for information or relevant dash cam footage from anyone who has not already spoken to officers. Call 101 quoting reference 44250366840 with any information.