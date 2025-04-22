Black smoke rises over the M275 by Tipner as fire crews rush to the scene of boatyard blaze
The incident was spotted just before 4pm on Tuesday, April 22 on the M275 near Tipner. Fire crews from across the area are currently tackling the fire which involves a number of boats on land at a boatyard on Tipner Lane.
A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Firefighters are currently tackling a blaze involving a number boats on land at a boatyard on Tipner Lane in Portsmouth.
“Crews from Southsea, Cosham and Portchester were alerted shortly before 4pm when around twenty 999 calls were made into the HIWFRS Control Room.
“There is a lot of smoke in the area so nearby residents are advised to close doors and windows, with the public also asked to avoid the area.”
In July last year there was a fire at the TJ Waste facility in Tipner which resulted in the M275 closing. At the time of writing the motorway remains open.
- Firefighters are attending a blaze at a boatyard in Tipner Lane
- Black smoke was seen bellowing over the M275 shortly before 4pm
Traffic building on the M275
Traffic has been affected on both sides of the M275 with Tipner Lane currently closed. AA Traffic News is reporting: “Road blocked due to fire department activity on Tipner Lane both ways at The Boat Yard. There is a fire at the boatyard.”
Drone footage from Marcin Jedrykiak
