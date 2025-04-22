Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Black smoke has been seen rising over a busy motorway as fire crews tackle a blaze at a boatyard

The incident was spotted just before 4pm on Tuesday, April 22 on the M275 near Tipner. Fire crews from across the area are currently tackling the fire which involves a number of boats on land at a boatyard on Tipner Lane.

Black smoke rising from a fire in Tipner on Tuesday, April 22. | Habibur Rahman

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Firefighters are currently tackling a blaze involving a number boats on land at a boatyard on Tipner Lane in Portsmouth.

“Crews from Southsea, Cosham and Portchester were alerted shortly before 4pm when around twenty 999 calls were made into the HIWFRS Control Room.

“There is a lot of smoke in the area so nearby residents are advised to close doors and windows, with the public also asked to avoid the area.”

In July last year there was a fire at the TJ Waste facility in Tipner which resulted in the M275 closing. At the time of writing the motorway remains open.