Black smoke rises over the M275 by Tipner as fire crews rush to the scene of boatyard blaze

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 22nd Apr 2025, 16:29 BST
Updated 22nd Apr 2025, 17:07 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Black smoke has been seen rising over a busy motorway as fire crews tackle a blaze at a boatyard

The incident was spotted just before 4pm on Tuesday, April 22 on the M275 near Tipner. Fire crews from across the area are currently tackling the fire which involves a number of boats on land at a boatyard on Tipner Lane.

Black smoke rising from a fire in Tipner on Tuesday, April 22.Black smoke rising from a fire in Tipner on Tuesday, April 22.
Black smoke rising from a fire in Tipner on Tuesday, April 22. | Habibur Rahman

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Firefighters are currently tackling a blaze involving a number boats on land at a boatyard on Tipner Lane in Portsmouth.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Crews from Southsea, Cosham and Portchester were alerted shortly before 4pm when around twenty 999 calls were made into the HIWFRS Control Room.

“There is a lot of smoke in the area so nearby residents are advised to close doors and windows, with the public also asked to avoid the area.”

In July last year there was a fire at the TJ Waste facility in Tipner which resulted in the M275 closing. At the time of writing the motorway remains open.

Further live updates can be found at the bottom of this article.

Tipner Boatyard blaze

Key Events

  • Firefighters are attending a blaze at a boatyard in Tipner Lane
  • Black smoke was seen bellowing over the M275 shortly before 4pm
17:07 BST

Traffic building on the M275

Traffic has been affected on both sides of the M275 with Tipner Lane currently closed. AA Traffic News is reporting: “Road blocked due to fire department activity on Tipner Lane both ways at The Boat Yard. There is a fire at the boatyard.”

Tipner Lane is closed with traffic building on M275.Tipner Lane is closed with traffic building on M275.
Tipner Lane is closed with traffic building on M275. | AA Traffic News
17:24 BST

Drone footage from Marcin Jedrykiak

Footage from the scene can be found in the below article

Related topics:HampshireFire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice