Firefighters tackled a storage cupboard blaze in a building near a playground.

Crews were called to Buckland Adventure Playground in Malins Road yesterday afternoon (June 26). The area was promptly closed while emergency personnel fought the fire, and has been shut since.

Buckland Adventure Playground is closed off following a fire on site on June 26. Picture: Sarah Standing | Sarah Standing

Portsmouth City Council (PCC) announced the news on social media yesterday, stating that the playground would be closed until further notice. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) spokeswoman said firefighters from Portsmouth were called at 2pm a blaze within a storage cupboard in a building on site.

She added: “The fire was extinguished using one hose reel, jet, and ventilation fans to clear the smoke from the premises. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) left the scene shortly after 5.30pm.”