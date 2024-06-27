Fire service release fresh details of Buckland Adventure Playground blaze which closed site

By Freddie Webb
Published 27th Jun 2024, 10:07 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Firefighters tackled a storage cupboard blaze in a building near a playground.

Crews were called to Buckland Adventure Playground in Malins Road yesterday afternoon (June 26). The area was promptly closed while emergency personnel fought the fire, and has been shut since.

Buckland Adventure Playground is closed off following a fire on site on June 26. Picture: Sarah StandingBuckland Adventure Playground is closed off following a fire on site on June 26. Picture: Sarah Standing
Buckland Adventure Playground is closed off following a fire on site on June 26. Picture: Sarah Standing | Sarah Standing

Portsmouth City Council (PCC) announced the news on social media yesterday, stating that the playground would be closed until further notice. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) spokeswoman said firefighters from Portsmouth were called at 2pm a blaze within a storage cupboard in a building on site.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She added: “The fire was extinguished using one hose reel, jet, and ventilation fans to clear the smoke from the premises. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) left the scene shortly after 5.30pm.”

PCC previously said the appropriate safety checks would need to be made in order for the site to reopen. No announcements have been made so far. The local authority has been approached for further details.

Related topics:Portsmouth City CouncilFireHampshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.