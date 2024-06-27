Fire service release fresh details of Buckland Adventure Playground blaze which closed site
Crews were called to Buckland Adventure Playground in Malins Road yesterday afternoon (June 26). The area was promptly closed while emergency personnel fought the fire, and has been shut since.
Portsmouth City Council (PCC) announced the news on social media yesterday, stating that the playground would be closed until further notice. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) spokeswoman said firefighters from Portsmouth were called at 2pm a blaze within a storage cupboard in a building on site.
She added: “The fire was extinguished using one hose reel, jet, and ventilation fans to clear the smoke from the premises. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) left the scene shortly after 5.30pm.”
PCC previously said the appropriate safety checks would need to be made in order for the site to reopen. No announcements have been made so far. The local authority has been approached for further details.
