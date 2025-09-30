This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A busy Portsmouth Road has been reopened after emergency services attended an incident this morning.

Burrfields Road was closed near to the junction with Copnor Road on Tuesday, September 30 with police concerned for the welfare of a woman on a bridge. Police have now confirmed the road has reopened with the woman being brought to safety.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Earlier this morning, officers responded to Burrfields Road in Portsmouth following reports concerning the welfare of a woman on the bridge. Part of the road was closed while emergency services attended. The woman was brought to safety and the road has now been re-opened.”

If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article you can talk to your GP, phone 111 or text SHOUT to 85258.

If you've been affected by suicide, Amparo is a dedicated support service providing practical and emotional support after bereavement. Call 0330 088 9255, email [email protected] or visit amparo.org.uk