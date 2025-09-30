Burrfields Road in Portsmouth reopen after concern for welfare of a woman on a bridge
Burrfields Road was closed near to the junction with Copnor Road on Tuesday, September 30 with police concerned for the welfare of a woman on a bridge. Police have now confirmed the road has reopened with the woman being brought to safety.
A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Earlier this morning, officers responded to Burrfields Road in Portsmouth following reports concerning the welfare of a woman on the bridge. Part of the road was closed while emergency services attended. The woman was brought to safety and the road has now been re-opened.”
If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article you can talk to your GP, phone 111 or text SHOUT to 85258.
Alternatively you can call the Samaritans on 116 123, email [email protected] or visit the website. There is also a list of local services available here.
If you've been affected by suicide, Amparo is a dedicated support service providing practical and emotional support after bereavement. Call 0330 088 9255, email [email protected] or visit amparo.org.uk
Road reopened
AA Traffic update
AA Traffic have reported: “Road closed, police Incident, slow traffic. Road closed and slow traffic due to police incident on Burrfields Road both ways from Dundas Lane to A288 Copnor Road. All emergency services are on scene.”
Police update
A police spokesperson said: “Good morning from the control room,Our officers are dealing with an incident on Burrfields Road in Portsmouth.
“Due to the nature of the incident it has been necessary to close Burrfields Road between the roundabout for Ocean Retail Park and Copnor Road.
“We apologise for the disruption this may cause and urge motorists to use alternative routes.
“We will endeavour to return the road network back to normality as soon as possible and will keep you updated when we do. Thank you for your patience. “