A huge fire in a flat broken out above a row of shops in Petersfield this evening (July 3)

Nearby residents were evacuated as Hampshire firefighters were called to a fire in a flat on Lavant Street at 6.20pm, dispatching eight fire engines, plus support vehicles onsite.

Crews from Alton, Cosham, Eastleigh, Emsworth, Greyshott, Havant, Horndean, Liphook, Petersfield, Portchester, St Mary’s and Southsea have been working to tackle the blaze using breathing apparatus, main jets and hose reel jets.

Fire in Lavant Street, Petersfield. Picture; Darren Russell | Darren Russell

Images shared on social media show smoke engulfing nearby shops in the area including One Tree Books, as firefighters work to tackle the blaze.

A statement from the fire service said: “The cause of the fire is unknown. There are no reported injuries, and neighbouring properties have been evacuated.

“Locals are advised to keep doors and windows closed due to smoke in the vicinity, and avoid the area where possible to allow emergency vehicle access.”