"A false alarm with good intention" - HM Coastguard and RNLI teams rush to Southsea seafront after reports of person in the water - only to discover it was a seal

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 12th Oct 2025, 13:25 BST

A rescue operation took place in Southsea yesterday as crews rushed to reports of a person in the water - only to discover it was a seal.

HM Coastguard crews and RNLI lifeboats leapt into action on Saturday, October 12 after they received the reported sighting. Teams from Portsmouth, Hayling Island, and Hamble were called into assist and discovered “that the person was a seal” in what they described as a “false alarm with good intention”.

Concerned onlookers watched from the beach as a helicopter and lifeboat searched the water, with other crew members providing assistance from the shore.

A HM Coastguard spokesperson said: “At 5.24pm yesterday, HM Coastguard received reports of a person in the water at Southsea seafront. Coastguard Rescue Teams from Portsmouth and Hayling were sent, alongside RNLI Portsmouth lifeboat, Hamble lifeboat and an HM Coastguard Rescue Helicopter.

“The incident was found to have been a false alarm with good intention, as searches confirmed that the person was a seal.”

Find pictures of the search below:

Coastguard Rescue Teams from Portsmouth and Hayling Island search Southsea seafront after reports of a person in the water

1. Southsea Coastguard incident

Coastguard Rescue Teams from Portsmouth and Hayling Island search Southsea seafront after reports of a person in the water | Kaliph Rehman

Photo Sales
Crews assisted with the search from the beach amid concerned onlookers.

2. Southsea Coastguard incident

Crews assisted with the search from the beach amid concerned onlookers. | Kaliph Rehman

Photo Sales
The callout turned out to be a "false alarm with good intention" as searches found that the person was a seal.

3. Southsea Coastguard incident

The callout turned out to be a "false alarm with good intention" as searches found that the person was a seal. | Kaliph Rehman

Photo Sales
Crews help with the search from the beach.

4. Southsea Coastguard incident

Crews help with the search from the beach. | Kaliph Rehman

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SouthseaRNLISeal
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice