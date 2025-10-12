HM Coastguard crews and RNLI lifeboats leapt into action on Saturday, October 12 after they received the reported sighting. Teams from Portsmouth, Hayling Island, and Hamble were called into assist and discovered “that the person was a seal” in what they described as a “false alarm with good intention”.

Concerned onlookers watched from the beach as a helicopter and lifeboat searched the water, with other crew members providing assistance from the shore.

A HM Coastguard spokesperson said: “At 5.24pm yesterday, HM Coastguard received reports of a person in the water at Southsea seafront. Coastguard Rescue Teams from Portsmouth and Hayling were sent, alongside RNLI Portsmouth lifeboat, Hamble lifeboat and an HM Coastguard Rescue Helicopter.

“The incident was found to have been a false alarm with good intention, as searches confirmed that the person was a seal.”

Find pictures of the search below:

1 . Southsea Coastguard incident Coastguard Rescue Teams from Portsmouth and Hayling Island search Southsea seafront after reports of a person in the water | Kaliph Rehman Photo Sales

2 . Southsea Coastguard incident Crews assisted with the search from the beach amid concerned onlookers. | Kaliph Rehman Photo Sales

3 . Southsea Coastguard incident The callout turned out to be a "false alarm with good intention" as searches found that the person was a seal. | Kaliph Rehman Photo Sales

4 . Southsea Coastguard incident Crews help with the search from the beach. | Kaliph Rehman Photo Sales