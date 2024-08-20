Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Emergency personnel and rescue teams were deployed to help a woman on the seafront.

HM Coastguard Rescue helicopters from Lee-on-the-Solent and Hayling Island were alerted to assist the female in Clarence Esplanade, Southsea, at 4.30pm yesterday (August 19).

Rescue teams, alongside helicopters, police and paramedics, were called to Clarence Esplanade in Southsea, Portsmouth, yesterday. | Sarah Standing

A Coastguard spokesperson said the Portsmouth Coastguard Rescue Team joined lifeboat personnel from Gosport And Fareham Inshore Rescue Service (GAFIRS), police and paramedics from South Central Ambulance Service.

A police spokeswoman said they received reports of concern for welfare of a woman, aged in her 40s, just after 3.20pm. She added that the female was brought to safety.

Emergency services were also alerted at 10.10pm following an incident at the Gosport Ferry Terminal. A Coastguard spokesperson said Hill Head and Portsmouth Coastguard Rescue Teams were joined by police, paramedics and lifeboat crews from GAFIRS.