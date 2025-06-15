Cosham fire crews part of team fighting blaze at Hampshire blaze

Cosham firefighters have been part of the team dealing with a serious flat fire in Hampshire today.

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service was called at 11.19am to a flat fire on Portswood Road, Southampton.

Residents had already been evacuated from the building and smoke was issuing when crews first arrived.

Firefighters from across Hampshire have raced to a flat fire in Portswood Road, Southampton. Cosham and Fareham crew members are at the scene alongside St Mary’s, Hightown, Eastleigh, Redbridge, Winchester, Hamble, and Lyndhurst. | Fire service

“Firefighters in breathing apparatus are using hose reel jets to tackle the flames, and ventilation fans to clear the smoke.”

An update, published at 1.30pm has said that ‘crews are checking for fire spread from the third-floor blaze’ and ‘the incident is now being scaled down with a number of fire engines leaving the scene.’

Fire investigation officers will be looking into the cause of the fire.