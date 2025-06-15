Cosham fire crews part of team fighting blaze at Hampshire blaze
The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service was called at 11.19am to a flat fire on Portswood Road, Southampton.
Residents had already been evacuated from the building and smoke was issuing when crews first arrived.
The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service website says: “We have firefighters on the scene from St Mary’s, Hightown, Eastleigh, Redbridge, Fareham, Winchester, Hamble, Cosham and Lyndhurst.
“Firefighters in breathing apparatus are using hose reel jets to tackle the flames, and ventilation fans to clear the smoke.”
An update, published at 1.30pm has said that ‘crews are checking for fire spread from the third-floor blaze’ and ‘the incident is now being scaled down with a number of fire engines leaving the scene.’
Fire investigation officers will be looking into the cause of the fire.