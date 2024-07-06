Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This dramatic image shows the scale of the smoke which drifted across the M275 this morning - causing its closure.

Around 40 firefighters tackled the fire at the TJ Waste facility in Tipner early this morning with between 60 to 100 tonnes of domestic dry waste alight.

Smoke from the fire drifted across the M275 resulting in its closure. It has now reopened, though speed restrictions of 50mph remain in place on both carriageways.

Firecrews remain at the scene of the fire, with residents urged to keep their windows shut.

A spokesperson for TJ Waste & Recycling said: “We are grateful to Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue for attendance following reports from the public of smoke coming from our Portsmouth materials recovery facility at Tipner in the early hours of this morning.

“Thankfully there were no TJ staff on site. The seat of the fire, which has damaged the building, was in a sorting bay of non-hazardous domestic and commercial waste materials. The facility will be closed until further notice – we will be advising customers of the situation.