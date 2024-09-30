Portsmouth emergency incident: Air ambulance lands in Buckland Park as emergency service deal with incident
An emergency incident is ongoing in Portsmouth with an air ambulance landing in the middle of a park to attend to the scene.
The air ambulance was seen landing in the basketball court of Buckland Park at around 4pm on Monday, September 30. Paramedics are believed to have proceeded to a nearby residential street to respond to an incident.
