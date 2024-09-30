Portsmouth emergency incident: Air ambulance lands in Buckland Park as emergency service deal with incident

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 30th Sep 2024, 18:12 BST
An emergency incident is ongoing in Portsmouth with an air ambulance landing in the middle of a park to attend to the scene.

An air ambulance landed in Buckland Park as paramedics rushed to an incident in a nearby property | Johnathan Cleave

The air ambulance was seen landing in the basketball court of Buckland Park at around 4pm on Monday, September 30. Paramedics are believed to have proceeded to a nearby residential street to respond to an incident.

The police and ambulance service have been approached for comment and we will provide further information as soon as we have it.

