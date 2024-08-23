Breaking
Emergency incident in Hilsea as police close off Norway Road and helicopter spotted taking off from scene
Police have cordoned off a road in Portsmouth as they deal with an emergency incident with a helicopter spotted taking off nearby last night.
Hampshire police have been dealing with an incident near Norway Road in Hilsea since around 7.30pm on Thursday, August 22. Multiple police vehicles can be seen in the area with police tape cordoning off a road in the industrial estate.
A helicopter was also seen taking off from Norway Road last night. The police have been approached for comment and we will provide further updates as soon as they have been received.
