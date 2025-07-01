'Extreme concern for welfare' of 49-year-old who is missing from Hampshire

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 1st Jul 2025, 07:39 BST
Updated 1st Jul 2025, 07:40 BST
The police have launched a missing persons appeal for a 49-year-old who was last seen over the weekend.

Steven Holloway was last seen in the Gershwin Road area of Basingstoke at around 2pm on Saturday, June 28.

The police have said they ‘have been carrying out extensive enquiries to try to locate Steven, but are extremely concerned for his welfare, and are now turning to you for assistance.’

The police are extremely concerned for the welfare of Steven Holloway who has gone missing.placeholder image
The police are extremely concerned for the welfare of Steven Holloway who has gone missing. | Police

He is described as white, slim build, approximately 5ft 9inches – 6ft tall with brown eyes, short mousey blonde hair and a light coloured goatee style beard. Steven also has a cracked front tooth and a lump/bald spot on the left side of his head.

He was last seen wearing grey combat style trousers, a white or beige t-shirt and white adidas trainers with green stripes.

The police believe he could be in the Basingstoke/Andover/Whitchurch area.

Call the police immediately on 999 quoting 44250289422 if you see Steven or know where he is.

