The police have launched a missing persons appeal for a 49-year-old who was last seen over the weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steven Holloway was last seen in the Gershwin Road area of Basingstoke at around 2pm on Saturday, June 28.

The police have said they ‘have been carrying out extensive enquiries to try to locate Steven, but are extremely concerned for his welfare, and are now turning to you for assistance.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The police are extremely concerned for the welfare of Steven Holloway who has gone missing. | Police

He is described as white, slim build, approximately 5ft 9inches – 6ft tall with brown eyes, short mousey blonde hair and a light coloured goatee style beard. Steven also has a cracked front tooth and a lump/bald spot on the left side of his head.

He was last seen wearing grey combat style trousers, a white or beige t-shirt and white adidas trainers with green stripes.

The police believe he could be in the Basingstoke/Andover/Whitchurch area.